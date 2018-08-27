LOOK: Zach LaVine Gets Destroyed on Twitter by Seafood Restaurant

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is apparently not beloved by popular Maryland restaurant Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

The whole situation began when a fan tweeted to the seafood restaurant asking them to open up shop in Chicago. As you can see, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood then responded requesting the Bulls to get Michael Jordan out of retirement in order to make it happen.

How about Zach LaVine instead? Mike is 50 something and probably 250 #nothanks — Q (@Kwenten75) August 26, 2018

Then, the hilarity ensued.

The seafood restaurant pulled no punches when calling out LaVine (and the Bulls) over his massive $78 million contract.

I’m allergic to shellfish anyway 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 26, 2018

The restaurant wasn’t willing to let LaVine get the last laugh, though. As they wrapped up the back-and-forth by shooting one final shot.

And defense — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 26, 2018

That escalated incredibly quickly.

The Bulls opted to match a four-year, $78 million deal the Sacramento Kings originally came to terms with LaVine on. The 23-year-old guard was sent to Chicago as part of the trade which moved Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVine averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 24 games in his first season with the Bulls. His best season statistically came in 2016-17 with the Timberwolves when he posted averages of 18.9 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field.

While LaVine’s defense may not be the strongest part of his game, the two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion has a few other weapons in his arsenal. Unfortunately, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood doesn’t seem all that interested in his ridiculous vertical or creative dunks.