Aaron Rodgers Injury Status: Update on Packers QB

The worst. Aaron Rodgers is down again.

The Packers are struggling against the new-look bears, and Rodgers was facing serious pressure early. On the first play of this particular second quarter drive, Davante Adams exited the game with what appeared to be a muscle pull.

Then, it happened. Facing a heavy rush on third down, Rodgers took a sack. He crumpled under pressure, and his knees were tucked tight to his body. He was slow to get up, and went back down. The brunt of the pain came from Bears rusher Roy Robertson-Harris, who landed on Rodgers knee with full force.

Here you can see Aaron Rodgers’ left knee bend the wrong way as he goes down to the ground. #Packers pic.twitter.com/hyIzjn7f7q — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) September 10, 2018

When he was on the ground, Lambeau Field was absolutely silent.

It’s a nightmare for the Packers, who are just getting a healthy Rodgers back into the lineup. On top of that, the Packers rewarded the franchise QB with a giant contract just before the start of the season.

Rodgers went to the locker room on a cart. Worst possible scenario for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers is being carted to Packers’ locker room…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

Rodgers had his season ended early last year after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 6. Much like this injury, it occurred when a defensive player put their weight on Rodgers during a pass rush.

Brett Hundley was the Packers’ backup quarterback last season, but now it’s former Brown Deshone Kizer. Hundley was traded to Seattle in the offseason.

A two-time league MVP, the NFL is simply better with Aaron Rodgers on the field. The Packers struggled to a 7-9 record without Rodgers in 2017, and could be in for an even worse record if Rodgers is forced out of action earlier.

At least for Rodgers, it was critical that the QB get his contract done before the start of the season. Rodgers signed a record-setting four-year extension last month, one that should earn him $134 million over the next four seasons.