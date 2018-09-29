Louisiana vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The story for the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) this season s just how good Tua Tagovailoa has proven to be after relieving Jalen Hurts and throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in the National Championship Game back in January.

Tagovailoa has been better than advertised. In fact, he has been an early Heisman Trophy candidate through the first month of the season. He continues to lead the Crimson Tide as they welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) into Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

The legend of Tagovailoa continues to grow. The sophomore has made significant strides as a passer this season, completing 72.5% of his passes for 1,033 yards, 12 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception, and made Louisville (51 points scored), Ole Miss (62) and Texas A&M (45) all look silly during the process.

For years, Nick Saban has built a powerhouse at Alabama through his strength in recruiting, maintaining a balanced team and continuously sensational defenses – which have produced a fair share of NFL draft selections since his tenure began. There was always the question: What if Nick Saban actually had a talented quarterback? While players such as Greg McElroy and A.J. McCarron were talented and efficient, they were more stead game manager type of players, as opposed to big-time talents who could heading a future draft class.

Now, we have an answer. If Tagovailoa continues lighting up defenses, Saban will likely break his tie with Bear Bryant for most national championships all-time – and tie Bryant for most with the Crimson Tide.

Former Alabama assistant coach Billy Napier revealed in his weekly press conference that he and the Ragin’ Cajuns have their work cut out for them.

“Well, it’s humbling. You’ve got a chance to go play the No. 1 team in the country and coach against the best that’s ever done it. So, I think it’ll be a great experience for our staff, our players and certainly for me as a first-year head coach.”

In preparation for this challenge, Louisiana lost to SEC opponent Mississippi State 46-10 on September 15. Expect more of the same Saturday.