Twitter Reacts to Panthers Signing NFL Free Agent Eric Reid

The Carolina Panthers made the move it seemed many NFL teams weren’t interested in, as they announced the signing of safety Eric Reid Thursday. The former San Francisco 49ers safety opted to kneel with Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem previously and although incredibly talented, remained unsigned after playing 13 games in 2017.
Carolina’s decision to add the 26-year-old was purely a football decision, and it’s unknown if he will continue to kneel in his return to the league. Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post revealed back in March that Reid stated at the time he would not protest the national anthem if signed by an NFL team.
The news of Reid’s signing led to plenty of reactions pouring in, so let’s take a look at what some of the media, players, and fans had to say about it.
Eric Reid’s NFL Career
The former 49ers safety made the Pro Bowl in 2013 as a rookie after being the No. 18 pick overall pick out of LSU. Over his five seasons with San Francisco, Reid played in 70 games and totaled 319 combined tackles, 34 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles.
While Reid had an exceptional rookie season in which he racked up 77 tackles, 11 passes defensed and four interceptions, he was unable to replicate that success statistically in any following season. Even still, the young safety has plenty of upside and should be a solid addition to the Panthers’ secondary.
