Twitter Reacts to Panthers Signing NFL Free Agent Eric Reid

The Carolina Panthers made the move it seemed many NFL teams weren’t interested in, as they announced the signing of safety Eric Reid Thursday. The former San Francisco 49ers safety opted to kneel with Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem previously and although incredibly talented, remained unsigned after playing 13 games in 2017.

Carolina’s decision to add the 26-year-old was purely a football decision, and it’s unknown if he will continue to kneel in his return to the league. Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post revealed back in March that Reid stated at the time he would not protest the national anthem if signed by an NFL team.

The news of Reid’s signing led to plenty of reactions pouring in, so let’s take a look at what some of the media, players, and fans had to say about it.

NFL Players Association President, Former Player Eric Winston

Congrats to Eric Reid!! — Eric Winston (@ericwinston) September 27, 2018

Comments From Panthers WR Torrey Smith

Torrey Smith on Panthers adding Eric Reid: "I’m excited. It shouldn’t have taken this long, a person with his talent. We all understand the reason why. This says a lot about the men & the leaders here. They’re making a football decision, but Eric is also a great man & leader." — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) September 27, 2018

Eric Reid’s Brother, Justin Sounds Off

Justin Reid on his brother Eric Reid signing with Carolina and the stand he has taken 'immensely proud' called him a 'voice for the voiceless' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 27, 2018

Former NFL CB Charles James

I see you Eric Reid ✊🏾 — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) September 27, 2018

Danny Kannell Takes a Shot

Wait…I thought Eric Reid was being blackballed??? I guess the Panthers didn’t get the memo. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 27, 2018

Jimmy Traina Thinks Timing Is Everything

Eric Reid news dropping during Kavanaugh hearing. Shrewd move by the Panthers. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 27, 2018

First Take’s Molly Rose

So happy to hear the @Panthers signed Eric Reid!@E_Reid35 — Molly Qerim Rose (@MollyQerim) September 27, 2018

Ian Rapoport Reveals Reid’s Collusion Case is Unchanged

My understanding is that Eric Reid’s place in the collusion lawsuit against the NFL remains unchanged, despite his signing with the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2018

Saying What Many Are Thinking

About time (Eric Reid). — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) September 27, 2018

Eric Reid’s NFL Career

The former 49ers safety made the Pro Bowl in 2013 as a rookie after being the No. 18 pick overall pick out of LSU. Over his five seasons with San Francisco, Reid played in 70 games and totaled 319 combined tackles, 34 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles.

While Reid had an exceptional rookie season in which he racked up 77 tackles, 11 passes defensed and four interceptions, he was unable to replicate that success statistically in any following season. Even still, the young safety has plenty of upside and should be a solid addition to the Panthers’ secondary.

