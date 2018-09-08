Auburn vs Alabama State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Early Heisman Trophy contender Jarrett Stidham leads No. 7 Auburn (1-0) against Alabama State (1-0) on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels and SEC Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

SEC Network is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” add-on bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Stidham had an outstanding performance last week in an important early-season win against Top 10 opponent Washington. He finished 26-for-26 with 273 yards and a touchdown, while adding 23 yards on the ground in a 21-16 victory.

The game was as close as could be, despite the fact Auburn took 12 penalties that ended up totaling 111 yards. Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn, who was mostly pleased with last week’s performance – especially against a stout Huskies’ front seven on defense – says the Tigers need to clean up the penalties as the season goes on.

“Really the main thing with me is the penalties. The penalties we had are completely unacceptable. We take great pride in not beating ourselves, and so we are going to focus on that and that will be corrected moving forward.”

Another detail the Tigers can tidy up is the pass defense. Huskies quarterback Jake Browning is very good, but allowing 296 yards through the air, despite junior defensive back Jamel Dean grabbing an interception, one of two turnovers forced, is not a recipe for success.

The last time the Tigers played an FCS opponent was in 2015. That season, Auburn was pushed to the limit by Jacksonville State – more on them in a bit – in a 26-20 overtime win. Malzahn knows the tigers can’t be lazy in preparing, possibly overlooking Alabama State.

“We don’t take anything for granted. The good teams that have a chance to win a championship don’t. This week is about us getting better.”

Alabama State gets an upgrade, as Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium is considerably tougher than Jacksonville State. Following last week’s narrow 26-20 win, the Hornets have now won six of their last seven games dating back to last season, in which they started 0-5.