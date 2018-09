Bucs vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Khalil Mack and the suddenly vaunted Chicago Bears (2-1) defense were able to narrowly hold on to a 16-14 win last week in the desert against rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears welcome Ryan Fitzpatrick and the rest of the magic of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) into Solder Field on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Once again, it was the early September acquisition paying off huge dividends for Chicago. Mack, one of the NFL’s early-season MVP candidates, finished with two sacks and one tackle for loss.

The Bears defense totaled four turnovers on the afternoon, including three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Two of those were by Sam Bradford, who was pulled late in the fourth quarter in favor of Rosen. Rosen was later picked off, and threw an interception in the game’s final minute that was called back by a Bears’ penalty.

With a win, the Bears can move to 3-1 and claim sole possession of first place in the NFC North. In order to do that, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky must play better than he did in the desert. Trubisky threw for 220 yards and an interception, as the offense struggled to move the ball against a Cardinals defense that was shredded by the Washington Redskins in Week 1 and Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

On Monday night, the magic of Fitzmagic was in danger of running out. After a disappointing three-interception first-half performance, Fitzpatrick – down three scores entering the fourth quarter – tossed two touchdowns in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Pittsburgh Steelers held on for a crucial 30-27 win, surprisingly picking up their first victory.

Although Jameis Winston was activated this week following his three-game suspension, Fitzpatrick will likely remain the starter until the magic officially runs out. Gameflow indicates no matter what, the Buccaneers continue to pass. In addition to Winston, 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea (calf) finally practiced in full this week, and it’s looking as if he is ready to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

In additions to the losses on secondary already, safety Chris Conte – who was embarrassed by a Vance McDonald stiff arm on Monday night – was placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury. Tampa Bay will continue to play in nothing but shootouts.