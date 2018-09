Bengals vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After over a year of missing NFL regular season action, Andrew Luck returns to lead the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of 2018 on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The long road for Luck finally comes to an end.

Luck’s shoulder injury never healed quite properly and ultimately cost him the entire 2017 season. The Colts were bad last season and used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Notre Dame offensive lineman Quentin Nelson.

The Colts are collectively holding their breaths because they may be without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who is battling a hamstring injury which kept him out of practice this week. This is a huge problem from Indianapolis; the offensive line needs to do a better job of protecting Luck this season and preventing another serious injury moving forward.

In addition to Costanzo, running back Marlon Mack is also battling a hamstring injury, and of the two is looking doubtful for Week 1.

Last season, the Bengals were disrupted by injuries and key losses on the offensive line – namely Andre Whitworth (left for the Los Angeles Rams) and Kevin Zeitler (signed with the Cleveland Browns). Cincinnati rectified the mistakes, as they traded for oft-injured but productive Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn and drafted center Billy Price in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Second-year wide receiver John Ross is looking to make an impact after a timid rookie showing. Along with a finally-healthy Tyler Eifert at tight end, quarterback Andy Dalton should have a deeper, balanced receiving group to throw to this season.

The Bengals signed 31-year old defensive lineman Geno Atkins to a four-year. $65.3 million contract extension on August 28. Atkins is one of the league’s best interior pass-rushers, and assures the Bengals have his disruptive force in the lineup for, likely, the remainder of his career.