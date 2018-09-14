Fantasy Football Players React on Social Media to A.J. Greens’ Three TD Half

The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed one of their biggest rivals in the Baltimore Ravens to town for a Thursday Night Football game, and it’s safe to say fans are happy with the start. The only people happier than Bengals fans with their team being up 28-14 at halftime are fantasy football owners of Andy Dalton and A.J. Green.

While Dalton’s four-touchdown first-half performance was superb in its own right, seeing a wideout haul in three touchdowns in one half is an amazing feat. As ESPN Stats & Info also revealed, Green did it the fourth fastest among any single player.

A.J. Green didn't need much game time to lock up his first career game with 3 TD receptions. pic.twitter.com/56PT9LDAz2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 14, 2018

Let’s check out some of the best reactions from fantasy owners, both good and bad to Green’s monster first half. As things currently stand, all three of the wideout’s catches have gone for touchdowns, and he’s totaled 43 yards at the half.

We Have Fantasy Owners Already Throwing in the Towel

A.J. Green is trying to single-handedly outscore my entire team this week… Neat — Daniel Brussell (@Dbruss93) September 14, 2018

And Those Players Who Aren’t Playing Green … They’re Thankful

My condolences to anyone that had to face A.J. Green this week. — Sean Koerner (@The_Oddsmaker) September 14, 2018

And Then There’s Someone Who Left A.J. Green on the Bench…

A GUY IN MY LEAGUE HAS A.J GREEN ON THE BENCH!!!! 23 points on your bench 😂😂😂😂 that’s cringe worthy — Natalie Jordan (@NatalieJordan16) September 14, 2018

Cue the LeBron James Miami Heat Jokes

Aj Green in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/4YKKkk32f6 — ToTheMacksRadio (@ToTheMacksRadio) September 14, 2018

Julio Jones Fantasy Owners Want in on This

Someone please send this AJ Green TD video to Steve Sarkisian ASAP. #Julio — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 14, 2018

Sometimes It’s Better to Be Lucky Than Good, I Guess

My auto draft of A.J Green was probably the best decision I didn’t make this year! — Gregg Pulley (@3GPulley) September 14, 2018

This Fantasy Owner Gets to Head to Bed Nice and Early

How I’m going to sleep tonight knowing A.J. Green already has 3 touchdowns in the first half pic.twitter.com/eLWXlMNWVH — Goj (@Melvin_Gojak) September 14, 2018

Fantasy Football Owners Completely Agree

3 touchdowns in under 17 minutes??? What a start for A.J. Green! pic.twitter.com/3KzxXwVjip — NFL Memes (@NFLMemez) September 14, 2018

It’s Cause for Celebration, and We Can’t Blame You

A.J. Green fantasy owners right now: pic.twitter.com/jXj2VZ6rkf — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) September 14, 2018

It’s Safe to Assume Someone Has the Ravens Defense…

A.J. Green > "Best Defense In The League" pic.twitter.com/Nmh0iaORQj — Dan's Wrong (@DansWrong1) September 14, 2018

Fantasy Players Barely Remembered What a Non-Green TD Felt Like

The fourth #Bengals touchdown of the night …. but no, it wasn’t A.J. Green. This time Dalton hits Tyler Boyd for the score. #BALvsCIN 28-7 — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 14, 2018

Jaguars and Jalen Ramsey Fans Aren’t Interested, Though

Every time I watch A.J. Green all I think about is how @jalenramsey shut him down physically and mentally. By the way #MylesJackWasntDown #MJWD #Duuuval — Ian MacDonald (@ianmacjax) September 14, 2018

And for what it’s worth, Green has the entire second half to tack onto both his yards and touchdowns. The question is, can the Bengals wideout find the end zone once or twice more? The Ravens defense hasn’t had an answer for the Pro-Bowl receiver to this point.

READ NEXT: Week 2 Fantasy Football: Josh Gordon a Must-Start Thanks to Hue Jackson

