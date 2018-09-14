Fantasy Football Players React on Social Media to A.J. Greens’ Three TD Half

The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed one of their biggest rivals in the Baltimore Ravens to town for a Thursday Night Football game, and it’s safe to say fans are happy with the start. The only people happier than Bengals fans with their team being up 28-14 at halftime are fantasy football owners of Andy Dalton and A.J. Green.
While Dalton’s four-touchdown first-half performance was superb in its own right, seeing a wideout haul in three touchdowns in one half is an amazing feat. As ESPN Stats & Info also revealed, Green did it the fourth fastest among any single player.
Let’s check out some of the best reactions from fantasy owners, both good and bad to Green’s monster first half. As things currently stand, all three of the wideout’s catches have gone for touchdowns, and he’s totaled 43 yards at the half.
We Have Fantasy Owners Already Throwing in the Towel
And Those Players Who Aren’t Playing Green … They’re Thankful
And Then There’s Someone Who Left A.J. Green on the Bench…
Cue the LeBron James Miami Heat Jokes
Julio Jones Fantasy Owners Want in on This
Sometimes It’s Better to Be Lucky Than Good, I Guess
This Fantasy Owner Gets to Head to Bed Nice and Early
Fantasy Football Owners Completely Agree
It’s Cause for Celebration, and We Can’t Blame You
It’s Safe to Assume Someone Has the Ravens Defense…
Fantasy Players Barely Remembered What a Non-Green TD Felt Like
Jaguars and Jalen Ramsey Fans Aren’t Interested, Though
And for what it’s worth, Green has the entire second half to tack onto both his yards and touchdowns. The question is, can the Bengals wideout find the end zone once or twice more? The Ravens defense hasn’t had an answer for the Pro-Bowl receiver to this point.
