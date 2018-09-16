Raiders vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In an AFC West showdown in the Mile High City, the Oakland Raiders (0-1) travel to play the Denver Broncos (1-0) as Week 2 continues on Sunday.

Preview

What They Did Last Week:

Raiders couldn’t hold off the Los Angeles Rams at home, 33-13.

Broncos took advantage of miscues to top the Seattle Seahawks at home, 27-20.

Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline was spoiled by the Rams, who after falling behind 13-10 scored 23 unanswered points. Simply put, Oakland is in a total retooling stage at the moment, and simply lack talent, predominantly younger, in key areas.

The Rams’ defense simply wore down the Raiders’ offense as the game went on.

Derek Carr threw for over 300 yards, but three interceptions, including a 50-yard touchdown return to Marcus Peters as the game winded down. Carr will have to be better in Week 2, as will teammate Amari Cooper. Cooper wasn’t targeted much, and his one reception for three yards highlighted a disastrous start to the season. Having Martavis Bryant, who was signed this week after being cut this summer, back in the fold should help.

Oakland’s defense also took a major blow, losing defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a foot injury. Ellis was placed on injured reserve, and is expected to miss most of the season.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum also, coincidentally, threw three interceptions in Week 1. Keenum, however, threw for three touchdowns and 329 yards, helping lead Denver to a 27-24 win against Seattle.

Keenum showed a terrific rapport with both Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders, however, stood out more and returned to 2016 form. He hauled in 11 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown, showing terrific chemistry with Keenum after a questionable preseason.

Von Miller dominated the Seahawks on defense. Miller recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles while recovering one. If Miller continues to play like he did in Week 1, Denver will be in prime position to not only compete for a playoff spot, but compete for another division title.

The Broncos are in the same position they were last year, seeking a second straight 2-0 start.