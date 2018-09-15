Twitter Reacts to Browns Decision to Release Josh Gordon

The Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL world less than 24 hours prior to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. After previously announcing wide receiver Josh Gordon was dealing with a hamstring injury, the team announced they had released the 27-year-old wideout shortly after.

Browns to release WR Josh Gordon Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/bQmWraH8Nr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 15, 2018

In a move which took many by surprise, the consensus seems to be that there’s potentially more than meets the eye with this decision from the Browns. After a superb 2013 season in which Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, the talented pass-catcher couldn’t stay on the field.

He dealt with multiple issues relating to the substance abuse policy since entering the league. In 2014, Gordon was suspended for the whole year, but it was later reduced to 10 games. The Browns wideout was then suspended for the entire 2015 season for again violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Although Gordon has been with the Browns since 2012, he’s only played in 41 games over seven seasons, totaling 180 receptions, 3,106 yards, and 16 touchdowns. If there is any discipline handed down from the league, it’s unknown what type of punishment the receiver could be looking at. On the flip side, if this was simply an issue with trust, as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, then Gordon should have a new home soon.

After the news came out, Twitter went wild over it, understandably. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions which poured in.

Very Few People Buying the Surface Story

there has to be more to Josh Gordon’s release than him simply not showing up to the facility one morning — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) September 15, 2018

Obvious Concern Over Gordon’s Life Even Beyond His Career

Here’s hoping Josh Gordon’s biggest issue is his hamstring. Hope he can get his life back on track. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 15, 2018

Some Fans Struggling With the News

My heart just got ripped out 😢 good luck @JOSH_GORDONXII — cody bunn (@cody_bunn__) September 16, 2018

Others Understand the Decision

I wish Josh Gordon the best with his struggles, as a #Browns fan, I’m at peace with the move. Too much toxicity in the past to properly move forward. Also a good eye opener for young Callaway as to what can happen, no matter the level of talent involved.@PumpkinNation — John Michael Curran (@jmcurran28) September 16, 2018

And Others Are Already Recruiting Gordon

@JOSH_GORDONXII philly bro, philly is the move — Brian McLaughlin (@BriMcL17) September 16, 2018

It’d Be the Most Typical Patriots Move

Patriots sign Josh Gordon in 3, 2, 1… — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 15, 2018

And Lakers G Josh Hart Is Expecting It

Watch Josh Gordon go to the Pats and dominate — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 15, 2018

Let the Browns Jokes Pour In

BREAKING: Browns tried to release Josh Gordon, but accidentally filed paperwork signing him to a 5-year, $94 million extension. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 15, 2018

Gordon Surely Has Multiple People Rooting for Him

Josh Gordon has sooooo much talent and so many demons. I will always pull for those who battle addiction. Always — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2018

Mekka Don is Calling for a Trade of Sorts

Dez Bryant to the Browns? Josh Gordon to the Cowboys? — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) September 15, 2018

It’s Hard to Envision Every NFL Team Passing on Him

Josh Gordon has to go through waivers. Someone is most definitely going to claim him before he falls to the really good teams. — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) September 15, 2018

Well Wishes Pour in for Josh Gordon

Such a bummer. @JOSH_GORDONXII is a good but very very troubled young man. I wish him the best and my heart hurts for him…. — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) September 15, 2018

