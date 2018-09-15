Twitter Reacts to Browns Decision to Release Josh Gordon

The Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL world less than 24 hours prior to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. After previously announcing wide receiver Josh Gordon was dealing with a hamstring injury, the team announced they had released the 27-year-old wideout shortly after.
In a move which took many by surprise, the consensus seems to be that there’s potentially more than meets the eye with this decision from the Browns. After a superb 2013 season in which Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, the talented pass-catcher couldn’t stay on the field.
He dealt with multiple issues relating to the substance abuse policy since entering the league. In 2014, Gordon was suspended for the whole year, but it was later reduced to 10 games. The Browns wideout was then suspended for the entire 2015 season for again violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Although Gordon has been with the Browns since 2012, he’s only played in 41 games over seven seasons, totaling 180 receptions, 3,106 yards, and 16 touchdowns. If there is any discipline handed down from the league, it’s unknown what type of punishment the receiver could be looking at. On the flip side, if this was simply an issue with trust, as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, then Gordon should have a new home soon.
After the news came out, Twitter went wild over it, understandably. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions which poured in.
Very Few People Buying the Surface Story
Obvious Concern Over Gordon’s Life Even Beyond His Career
Some Fans Struggling With the News
Others Understand the Decision
And Others Are Already Recruiting Gordon
It’d Be the Most Typical Patriots Move
And Lakers G Josh Hart Is Expecting It
Let the Browns Jokes Pour In
Gordon Surely Has Multiple People Rooting for Him
Mekka Don is Calling for a Trade of Sorts
It’s Hard to Envision Every NFL Team Passing on Him
Well Wishes Pour in for Josh Gordon
READ NEXT: DraftKings NFL Week 2 Fantasy: Five Top Optimal Lineups & Picks
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook