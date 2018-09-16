Report: Teams Calling Browns to Trade for Josh Gordon Prior to Release

While the Cleveland Browns have announced their decision to release wide receiver Josh Gordon, it seems the situation may be set to take an interesting turn. With the release not happening until Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed teams are currently calling the Browns in an attempt to trade for Gordon.

Teams already calling the Browns, who league sources believe are far more likely to trade Josh Gordon than release him. Gordon is a vested vet and is not subject to waivers. So if he is cut, he is a free agent and can sign where he wants, for what he wants. A lot at stake. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

As Schefter points out, the 27-year-old wide receiver would not hit the waiver wire, meaning he would be free to sign wherever he wanted following the release. This has obviously played a part in teams potentially trying to swing a deal for Gordon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up this report by revealing the Browns have “as many as five teams” researching a possible trade for the wideout.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero explained that the release would come on Monday, which is why other teams are on the phone with the Browns currently attempting to make a deal.

Potential Landing Spots if Traded

The speculation side of this will feature plenty of interesting guesses, but one already coming up as a potential suitor is the Dallas Cowboys. While there are no clear-cut reports pointing to Jerry Jones and company having interest, the move would make sense. The Cowboys released Dez Bryant this past offseason and have gone with Allen Hurns, rookie Michael Gallup and Cole Beasley at wideout.

During the Cowboys’ 16-8 loss in Week 1 to the Carolina Panthers, Beasley totaled 73 receiving yards, but the closest receiver to him was Deonte Thompson with 27 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could also be interesting following the injury to Marqise Lee in the preseason. Jacksonville does seem somewhat less likely considering they have the likes of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, and Donte Moncrief, who have all flashed upside either this season or at various points in their career.

One interesting fit to consider could be the Arizona Cardinals, as a playmaker like Gordon lined up next to Larry Fitzgerald would make the veteran’s life a whole lot easier. Currently, it’s a mixture of Christian Kirk or Chad Williams seeing the bulk of the work opposite Fitzgerald.

The team everyone wants to talk about, though, is the New England Patriots. We’ve seen Bill Belichick and Tom Brady revive the careers of many wide receivers over the years. With Julian Edelman still serving his four-game suspension, the Patriots used Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as starters in Week 1.

Dorsett impressed in the opener, catching seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown. No other receiver did much, as Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson both finished with exactly one.

The Patriots recently signed former Browns receiver Corey Coleman, who was first traded by Cleveland and then released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason.

