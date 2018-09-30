Browns vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

LeBron James may have left for Los Angeles, but the Cleveland Browns (1-1-1) have Baker Mayfield to take over, and the entire city is getting ready to erect a statue in honor of the 2018 No. 1 overall pick leading the franchise to its first victory since 2016.

Cleveland attempts to ride this unfamiliar wave of momentum into the Black Hole as they play the winless Oakland Raiders (0-3) on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Although it was only one game, Mayfield looked mighty impressive in relief. It wasn’t totally surprising, though, as Mayfield played exceptionally well during the preseason, specifically, against the New York Giants. Mayfield completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 201 yards, leading Cleveland downfield in the fourth quarter as running back Carlos Hyde capped off the drive with the go-ahead one-yard touchdown run with 2:04 remaining.

Head coach Hue Jackson ultimately made the decision to start Taylor after the organization traded a third-round draft pick in the offseason to acquire him from the Buffalo Bills – who unceremoniously dumped him after helping the team break a 17-year playoff drought – in the offseason. Because of Taylor’s injury, Jackson’s decision this time was much easier to make. It’s Baker time for the Browns.

For Jon Gruden, this is probably not what he expected when made the decision to take a boatload of money from Raiders owner Mark Davis to leave the announce booth and return to coaching. Gruden, fresh off the heels of trading All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack and turning the Oakland roster into the oldest in the NFL, is now looking 0-4 head on with no positivity in sight.

The Raiders have been plagued by inconsistencies, especially at the quarterback position. One week, Carr is setting records for completion percentage, and the next he’s tossing key interceptions late. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been a culprit as well, managing just two receptions for 17 yards – hard to accumulate yards when Jordy Nelson explodes for 173 yards on six catches with a touchdown – last week. Cooper was bad in Week 1, and always seemed to be the odd No. 2 in the fold even when Michael Crabtree was in silver and black the past few seasons.

Gruden needs to get the offense on the same page, and fast, or else it will be a LONG farewell season in the Bay before the beloved Raiders make their move to the sweltering heat of Las Vegas. Good news is cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (hamstring) is expected to play, giving the Raiders secondary a much needed boost.