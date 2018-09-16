Cardinals vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) started a little slow last week, but eventually scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to spoil Jon Gruden’s return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

The Rams look to feast on a vulnerable Arizona Cardinals (0-1) squad in a matchup of NFC West teams as Week 2 action continues on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald led the charge for Los Angeles in the second half in Oakland. The Rams’ defense entering this season already figured to near the top of the NFL in every major statistical category; for 40 minutes Monday night, the Raiders were able to hang around, but talent, specifically Donald and company, eventually won out.

Cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a Derek Carr pass in the fourth quarter, returning it 50 yards for a touchdown, sealing a Rams’ victory.

The Cardinals are in a transition period, and if a 24-6 loss in Week 1 to the Washington Redskins is any indication, this is going to be a rough year in the desert.

Despite the positive news that running back David Johnson signed a three-year contract extension just before the season started, there are a lot of question marks concerning this roster. Speaking of Johnson, after nursing a back injury this week, he is good to go for Week 2.

Starting at quarterback Sam Bradford was bad last week, tossing for just 153 yards. Arizona’s backup, No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen, has a detailed history of concussions, and throwing him into the fire immediately with a shoddy offensive line and subpar skill-position group doesn’t seem like the answer.

The defense showed they are about to take a step back; run defense has been the strength of this unit in recent seasons, in addition to All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson consistently erasing one side of the field, but 33-year old, recently signed Adrian Peterson torched this group for 166 total yards in Week 1, raising some question marks.