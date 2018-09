49ers vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Patrick Mahomes continues to try and light the NFL on fire as he and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) welcome Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Through the first two games of a season, Mahomes is already the most prolific quarterback in NFL history. No other quarterback in the history of the league has thrown for at least 10 touchdowns in a two-game span. Mahomes, who scorched the Los Angeles Chargers for four in a 38-28 win in Week 1, threw a scintillating six against the weakened secondary of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 42-37 shootout win in Week 2.

It seems like everybody has been getting in on the fun in Kansas City, except running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt has been uncharacteristically quiet through two weeks, and usually the staple of an Andy Reid-led offensive scheme is to incorporating his running backs, especially in the passing scheme. Because of Mahomes’ vertical ability, and because of the quick scores thanks to Tyreek Hill, Hunt hasn’t really been but in a position to carry the load more. With a respectable 49ers defense rolling into town, that will change this week.

The Chiefs defense, which has given up a billion points through two weeks, will once again be without All-Pro safety Eric Berry in Week 3. Berry, who didn’t practice all week, is continuing to nurse a heel injury.

After missing the first two weeks, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is now questionable with a thigh injury. After Goodwin missed practices and a feeling of no optimism, there is optimism Goodwill will be good to go for Sunday.

After a three-interception performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, Garoppolo bounced back to lead the 49ers and hold off the Detroit Lions at home in Week 2. Garoppolo’s two touchdowns, and Matt Breida’s 138 rushing yards and touchdown, were enough to hold off a late Lions’ surge, sealing a 30-27 victory.