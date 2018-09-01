Clemson vs Furman Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has transformed the program into one of the nation’s five best during his tenure.

The Tigers start the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, and welcome Furman to Death Valley to open up their 2018 regular season.

Preview

The Tigers are in exclusive company, as they are one of only two teams (Alabama Crimson Tide) to reach the College Football Playoff in three consecutive seasons. Last year, the Tigers lost 24-6 to the Crimson Tide in New Orleans after defeating them the previous year in the National Championship Game (Clemson also lost to Alabama in the National Championship Game the year prior in 2015-16).

Swinney’s core group of players remains strong, as Clemson returns senior Kelly Bryant at quarterback along with eight starters on defense.

Bryant had some tough shoes to fill in last year replacing Deshaun Watson, who eventually went on to lighting it up for the Houston Texans in the NFL before tearing his ACL. Bryant completed 65.8% of his passes last season for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns; he also rushed for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Tigers’ defense two years ago was special, but this year’s has the potential to eclipse how special that unit was. Namely, the defensive line, which boasts Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins. Ferrell (9.5) and Bryant (8.5) produce sacks, and set the temp on the edge for the Tigers. Lawrence and Wilkins do a terrific job being versatile inside.

Furman senior quarterback Harris Roberts is actually also a Clemson student:

He’s enrolled in a joint engineering program that began with three years at Furman and is on track to complete his dual-program degree next May at Clemson.

Saturday should be an easy time for Clemson, but a crucial early-season trip to College Station to take on Texas A&M – a classic “trap game” scenario – awaits next weekend.