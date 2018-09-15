Georgia Southern vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers (2-0) had a difficult time putting away Texas A&M in a narrow 28-26 victory last week, but the Tigers should have an easier time this week as they welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) into Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Head coach Dabo Swinney is ready for the threat Georgia Southern sophomore quarterback Shai Wertz poses to his team, specifically his defense – more on that shortly.

“Their quarterback [Werts] is their best player. He’s their leading rusher, leading passer, leading scorer. He’ll be excited to come in here and play us for sure.”

Despite being just 5-foot-11, Werts does it all. Werts’ performance last week against UMass was eye opening. He finished 6-for-9 with 154 yards, two touchdowns, while adding 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Georgia Southern cruised to a 34-13 win at home against the Minutemen.

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant once again shined in the Tigers’ win against the Aggies on the road in College Station. Bryant went 12-for-17 with 205 yards and a touchdown, while adding 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground. While not as eye opening as Werts, Bryant is steady for Clemson.

As efficient as Bryant was once again, it was the Tigers’ defense that held down the fort and put the finishing touch on a close win. After Aggies quarterback Kelly Mond threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Rogers with 46 seconds remaining, the Tigers’ defense prevented the ensuing two-point conversion, preserving the lead and ultimate win.

Clemson’s defensive line will have the overwhelming advantage up front against Georgia Southern on Saturday, but it may not matter if Werts’ arm neutralizes them. Mond threw for a career-high 430 yards against the Tigers last week; many of those yards came down 28-13, but the Clemson secondary remains a vulnerable area of the team nonetheless.