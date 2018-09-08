Clemson vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Clemson Tigers had an easy time last weekend; this weekend will be slightly tougher.

No. 2 Clemson (1-0) put a 48-7 beating on Furman last week, as they head to College Station, Texas and become the highest-ranked non-conference opponent to face Texas A&M (1-0) in its home building on Saturday night.

Preview

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, in his first season following his departure from Florida State, is ready for his biggest challenge to date. Fisher and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney have played against one another in each of the last eight seasons; Clemson and Florida State split those meetings, with the latter winning the past three.

Fisher, who didn’t necessarily expect to see the Tigers, is welcoming them anyway.

“It was kind of ironic, when I accepted the job, looked down (at the schedule) — ‘you’ve got to be kidding,’ I said, ‘Really?’ It’s ironic, because whoever won that game for so many years won the conference. Every year that was a critical game. I guess it’s kind of ironic; I guess it’s fitting.”

Fitting indeed. More fitting, they each share more in common. In addition to Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, they are each the only coaches to win a National Championship since 2011. Fisher won his with quarterback Jameis Winston in 2013, and Swinney won his with quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2017.

In Fisher’s first game as head coach, Texas A&M rushed for 503 total yards – the second-highest total in school history – and junior running back Trayveon Williams led the way with 240 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.

Yards are going to be a little harder to come by against Clemson.

Clemson got the opportunity to rest most of its key starters last week. Starting quarterback Kelly Bryant finished 11-for-17 for 132 yards and a touchdown, with five attempts for 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground before being pulled for backups.