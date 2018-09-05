Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Feud: Lou Holtz Compares to O.J. Simpson Verdict

Over recent days one of the hot-button topics around the world of sports and even beyond has been former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s Nike campaign. The massive athletic company has reportedly signed Kaepernick to an endorsement deal, as his attorney Mark Geragos reported on Twitter.

The new campaign can be seen below featuring a photo of the former NFL quarterback, with a strong caption as the focus.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

While the campaign has been lighting up the media as of late, legendary college coach Lou Holtz’s previous comments on Kaepernick were again brought to light. During an interview in the middle of the heated back-and-forth between the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and the NFL last season, Holtz compared the situation to O.J. Simpson’s verdict.

The comments came when Holtz appeared on Scoop B Radio with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson during the 2017 NFL season.

*Note: All quotes come directly from Robinson and his interview with the former college coach.

“I don’t believe by any stretch of the imagination that O.J. Simpson didn’t murder the people. However, a judge and jury of his peers found him innocent. I don’t agree with that, but you know what? That’s the judgement! So I have to accept that. This is what our country is about. It’s not always about fair.”

The longtime coach, who was with Notre Dame and South Carolina through the final stretches of his career, also spoke about old-school values as they relate to Kaepernick.

“Respect the town and respect for elders. Respect for teachers, respect for coaches, and respect for the law. I have had unfair things done and I have gotten a ticket because I have been in Oklahoma and the coach thought we beat him. And the policeman gave me a ticket. And there wasn’t a god darn thing I could do about it. You know what? Life isn’t always fair.” Holtz told Robinson.

These are eye-opening comments which have now returned to the forefront following the huge move from Nike. Following the campaign, the NFL stated the issues raised by Kaepernick “deserve our attention and action,” as Dennis Romero of NBC News revealed.

It’ll be interesting to see what the next steps from the league are, but they’ve taken notice of what Nike and Kaepernick came together to release, just like everyone else.