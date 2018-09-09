WATCH: Hit on Andrew Luck Results in First Ejection From NFL Helmet Rule

The NFL’s new helmet rule has been one of the most hot-button topics of the offseason, even leading to frustration mounting due to preseason penalties. And in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 1 action, we saw the rule lead to its first ejection.

As Warren Sharp of Sharp Football showed, it was a big hit from Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

It was certainly a big hit and looked pretty ugly at full speed. Fortunately, Luck got back up and was fine, but Williams’ day is over and it’s likely he’ll hear from the league after this one.