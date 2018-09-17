Dez Bryant Reacts to Dak Prescott’s 64-Yard Touchdown Pass vs. Giants

While Dez Bryant is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys, it apparently won’t stop him from cheering on his former quarterback. During the Cowboys’ Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants in Week 2, Dak Prescott opened things up by hitting Tavon Austin for a 64-yard touchdown on the third play of the team’s first possession.

Bryant quickly responded on Twitter with some love for Prescott.

Dropped a dime!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2018

If you missed it, here’s a look at what got Bryant amped up on Twitter during the first quarter, courtesy of the NFL.

The End of the Dez Bryant-Era in Dallas

Bryant’s divorce from the Cowboys hasn’t exactly been pretty, and there’s been plenty of drama along the way. The team opted to release the talented wide receiver back in April, leading to Bryant calling it “personal,” as NFL.com revealed.

It seems that things had cooled off a bit as the season approached, but after the Cowboys lost to the Carolina Panthers in the opener, it led to Bryant tweeting an array of things about the team. Just days after this, Mike Fisher of 247Sports revealed Bryant and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were hanging out together at the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert.

The Pro Bowl wideout hasn’t found a new home yet, but he did have a meeting with the Cleveland Browns who recently made it known they would be parting ways with Josh Gordon.

Bryant and the Browns may prove to be an intriguing fit and he could be a solid option opposite Jarvis Landry. Most important to Cowboys fans, they wouldn’t have to see their former receiver if he did sign with Cleveland, as the two teams won’t meet this year.

Over the span of his Cowboys career, Dez totaled 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games.

