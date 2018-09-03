Jason Garrett Says Dan Bailey Released Due to Struggles, Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys made a big move by opting to release veteran kicker Dan Bailey, widely considered one of the better legs in the NFL. The decision resulted in 28-year-old Brett Maher winning the job to start the 2018 season, but there was no exact reason known for the decision.

Until Monday, when Cowboys coach Jason Garrett spoke with reporters and addressed the hot-button topic. As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Garrett pointed to Bailey’s struggles late in 2017, as well as his injury history.

Garrett also stated that it was “a very difficult decision” while citing the business side of the things, per Machota. Bailey, who had been with the team for seven seasons, was the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

It’s also worth noting that the Cowboys saved quite a bit of money with the move, which may have played a role. As ESPN’s Todd Archer revealed, the Cowboys will save $3.4 million against the salary cap this year, as Maher will make $480,000.

Bailey missed four games in 2017 and has seen his field goal percentage hit a decline in each of the past three seasons. In 2015, he made 93.8 percent of his kicks, but that number fell to 84.4 percent in 2016 and finally 75 percent last year.