Can the Cowboys Finally Get Earl Thomas for a Second-Rounder?

The Seattle Seahawks have had a difficult time negotiating deals regarding Earl Thomas this season. Ever since last year, Earl Thomas wanted out of Seattle. In fact, he urged the Dallas Cowboys to trade for him after a matchup on the road last season. While the Seahawks and the Cowboys have engaged in some discussions, they couldn’t come to an agreement. Apparently, a second-rounder from Dallas was not enough to get the deal done for Seattle in the offseason.

Many speculated that Seattle’s reasoning for not trading Thomas to the Cowboys was because they didn’t want to have to face him during week three. Well, as week three came and went, Dallas left Seattle without having a deal in place. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones anticipated a productive meeting with the Seahawks front office regarding Thomas’ availability.

After last week’s debacle with Thomas being a no-show at practice for several days, it seems as though the Seahawks are on slightly better terms with the Pro Bowl safety. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Thomas and the Seahawks organization “are in a good place” according to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter. But just because they are currently in a good place, doesn’t mean that the Seahawks have taken trading Thomas off the table.

Stuck on a Second-Rounder?

In a recent report by Schefter, the Seahawks are apparently “stuck” on a second-rounder being compensation for Thomas. Although they initially asked for more from Dallas, they couldn’t even get the Kansas City Chiefs to send a second-round pick for Thomas. So, what’s their next move now?

It’s clear that the Seahawks wanted to avoid sending one of their top players to the Cowboys since they are both in the NFC, but what about now? With the Cowboys-Seahawks matchup in the books, maybe Seattle would be willing to re-open up the negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. As both teams are struggling in a tough conference, they could both use what they are in search of.