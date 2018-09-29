Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Calls out Radio Host Over Rams Comparison

Jerry Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys boast an offense that looks similar to the Los Angeles Rams and he doesn’t care who disagrees. The Cowboys owner joined 105.3 The Fan Friday and addressed a wide range of topics, but one thing that stood out was his comparison of the two teams.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jones stated the team is “just as proud of Dak [Prescott]” as the Rams are of Jared Goff.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan says he sees similarities between the Cowboys and Rams offenses. "We've been just as proud of Dak" as they are of Goff. Last year they had Austin and we have Austin this year. "I don't think its a reach to think we could have that kind of productivity." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2018

Those comments aren’t incredibly outlandish (although they’re a stretch), but as Machota then revealed, it seems Jones didn’t take kindly to being pressed on the topic. The host stated he didn’t see the similarities, which apparently frustrated the Cowboys owner a bit.

Things got a little heated during Jerry Jones' weekly radio interview today on @1053thefan. He was pressed on a question about comparing the Cowboys and Rams offenses. Host said he didn't see similarities. Jones: "That's why you are doing radio and they are doing coaching." https://t.co/lkBaTVqUnV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2018

Evaluating Jones’ Cowboys-Rams Comments

To be fair, saying the Cowboys “could” have the type of production the Rams have is fine. You could say that about any team in the NFL. But as things stand, the two offenses are drastically different. The Rams are averaging 468.5 yards of total offense this season (No. 2 in the NFL), while the Cowboys sit at No. 30 with an average of 277.7.

While Dallas has talent on the offensive side of the ball, they’ve been nearly 200 yards per game worse in terms of passing yards than the Rams. The run-heavy Cowboys have been slightly better on average when it comes to the ground game, but not nearly enough to make up the passing difference.

The real topic is the Goff/Prescott debate, as the Rams quarterback is making major strides forward, the Cowboys’ young signal caller is struggling to progress. Both players are still young and the Rams have a brilliant offensive mind in Sean McVay, so we can’t close the book the topic yet.

But unfortunately for Jones, this isn’t even up for debate currently.

