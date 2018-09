Cowboys vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After missing the playoffs last season, the Carolina Panthers look to get back to the postseason as they host the new-look Dallas Cowboys to open the 2018 regular season on Sunday.

Preview

The Panthers’ offensive line, which has surprisingly been a weak spot in recent seasons, will be undermanned in Week 1, as left tackle Matt Kalil was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury this week. In addition to not having Kalil, right tackle Daryl Williams and left guard Amini Silatolu are questionable for Sunday with knee issues as well.

Defenses can expect a heavy dose of Christian McCaffrey this season, who will be the focal point of the Panthers’ offense in his second year. Carolina used a first-round draft pick on wide receiver DJ Moore this year, who will take pressure off veteran tight end Greg Olsen and emerging threat Devin Funchess. Following the loss of Kelvin Benjamin in a trade to the Buffalo Bills before last season’s trade deadline, Carolina has adequately replaced his big-body preence, and very well may have upgraded overall on the outside moving forward.

The Cowboys’ offense doesn’t have the luxury of talented toys on offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott has his hands full this season, as this is the first season he will truly be relied on to take the reins on offense.

Dez Bryant and Jason Witten are no longer Cowboys, and the organization still needs to adjust. In addition to holdover Terrance Williams, free agent acquisition Allen Hurns, 2018 first-round pick Michael Gallup and tight end Geoff Swaim will need to pick up the slack for Prescott.

In addition to their losses, All-Pro center Travis Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which will make him a week-to-week decision. Entering Week 1, there were some serious doubts if right guard Zack Martin (knee) and right tackle La’el Collins (ankle, calf) would play against the Panthers. While Martin is not on the injury report, Collins missed practice Friday, and is looking more likely he will miss Dallas’ season opener.