Dallas Cowboys Still Hopeful about Trading for Earl Thomas

Ever since last season, the Dallas Cowboys have desired to trade for Seattle Seahawks All-Pro safety, Earl Thomas. Back in 2017, Thomas, who was unhappy with his current situation with the Seahawks rushed to the Cowboys locker room practically begging for them to trade for him in the near future.

Well, the Cowboys listened. Unfortunately, the Seahawks just won’t pull the trigger on a deal. The entire offseason was a back-and-forth battle between Thomas and the Seahawks. As Seattle practically ‘blew up’ the defense with some significant changes, Thomas remained as one of the only original ‘Legion of Boom’ players left on the defense.

It seemed for a while that Thomas finally grew satisfied with the situation. But as week three approaches, the safety is beginning to distance himself from the franchise once again. Thomas mysteriously missed a few days worth of practice this week as the Seahawks will ironically enough, host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for their home opener.

While many Seahawks fans speculated a trade, the organization remains committed and confident in keeping Thomas on board for 2018. On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys would like to re-open up the trade talks as they traveled to Seattle on Saturday, according to NFL Network Insider, Ian Rapoport.

Here’s what Rapoport had to say on the situation regarding the Seahawks mindset:

Thomas is a perennial Pro Bowler in his prime, and the fact that Seattle turned down a second-rounder for him indicates they need to be blown away to trade him. Thomas sat out training camp hoping for a new contract.

Can they get a deal done by the end of the weekend? It’s questionable but possible. As Thomas continues to skip out on practice and only show up for the games, the situation will only grow even more frustrating for the Seahawks coaching staff. And although they may be looking to get a lot in return for Thomas, the Cowboys are just hoping the Seahawks will eventually give everybody what they want, and dish out the Pro Bowl safety,