Djokovic vs Del Potro Live Stream: How to Watch US Open Final Online

A once heated rivalry gets renewed Sunday afternoon in New York, as Novak Djokovic takes on Juan Martin del Potro in the 2018 US Open final.

Preview

Del Potro’s last–and only–appearance in a Grand Slam final was at this tournament in 2009, which he won. Since then, Djokovic has appeared in 20 major finals and won 12 of them.

So yeah, there’s a bit of discrepancy when it comes to experience in these matches. But we saw perhaps the biggest discrepancy of experience ever during the women’s final on Saturday afternoon, and it was 20-year-old Naomi Osaka who came out on top against the GOAT Serena Williams, so that’s hardly enough reason to write of Del Potro, who has obviously been playing extremely well this tournament.

“He’s a smart player. He prepares his tactics well,” Djokovic said. “He always relies, of course, on the first big serve and big forehand, one of the biggest forehands ever in the history of this game. Down the line, hit across, any angle. That’s the big weapon.”

Djokovic and Del Potro have quite the history. Though Djoker leads the head-to-head matchup 14-4, including a 3-0 record in Grand Slams two straight-set victories (2007, 2012) at the US Open, Del Potro has come up with some massive wins against the Serbian. He beat Djokovic at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, each time going on to win a medal while Djokovic of one, and he beat Djokovic (7-6, 3-0 Retire) in a 2011 Davis Cup match that propelled Argentina to the finals.

Still, Djokovic is the favorite for a reason. After battling an elbow injury for much of 2017 and the first-half of 2018, Djokovic broke through for his fourth Wimbledon title in July, and now he’s arguably playing even better. He began the tournament off a little slow, dropping a set against both Marton Fucsovics and Tennys Sandgren, but he hasn’t lost a set since and was absolutely dominant against Kei Nishikori in the semifinals.

Nishikori. "Djokovic is playing better in every aspect when compared to Wimbledon". — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 8, 2018

All-in-all, this stacks up as an extremely compelling final for the year’s last major. Can Djokovic capture Grand Slam title No. 14, which would equal him with Pete Sampras for the third-most ever? Or will Del Potro again serve as the thorn in the Serbian’s side to win his second US Open?

Either way, with both on the top of their game, it should be a fascinating battle to watch.