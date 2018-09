Raiders vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins (2-0) have a chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013, a year they eventually finished 8-8. The last time Miami started 2-0 and with at least a share of first place in the AFC East before 2013? 2010, and the Dolphins eventually finished 7-9.

The Dolphins attempt to return home and avoid a disappointing letdown as they welcome the winless Oakland Raiders (0-2) to South Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Through two weeks Ryan Tannehill, who missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, has been holding down the fort at quarterback. Tannehill, through short, intermediate and screen passes — high percentage throws concocted by head coach Adam Gase — has only 398 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. More importantly, Tannehill has led the Dolphins to two wins, including a narrow 20-12 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 2.

Miami’s defense forced three turnovers, including two Sam Darnold interceptions, in the win last week to combat the two times the Dolphins turned the football over. The Dolphins have been better than advertised through two weeks, and if they can succeed in getting Derek Carr off his spot and force errant throws, it will be an easy time.

The Dolphins expect to be a bit healthier as well. Wide receiver DaVante Parker, who has frustratingly sat out the first two weeks with finger injury, is expected back in the lineup for Tannehill and company.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden absolutely didn’t imagine his return to the sideline going like this.

After a second-half butt-kicking courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams in front of home fans in Week 1, the Raiders followed that up with an encore in Week 2. Case Keenum led the Denver Broncos down the field on their final possession and Brandon McManus hit a 36-yard field goal with six ticks remaining on the clock to defeat the Raiders. What made it more frustrating was the Raiders defense played well, and the team couldn’t hold 12-0 (understandable) and 19-7 leads at separate points in the game.

More on Carr: he completed 29 of his 32 pass attempts in Week 2 for 288 yards and a touchdown. That is good for a 90.6 completion percentage, as he became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 90% of his passes on 30-or-more attempts.