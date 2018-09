Titans vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Tennessee Titans are looking to be almost at full health when they take their talents to South Beach against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 1 matchup of AFC teams on Sunday.

Throughout the preseason, there were several important question marks scattered around the Titans’ lineup, including – at one time – the status of wide receiver Rishard Matthews, tight end Delanie Walker, right tackle Jack Conklin, pass rusher Derrick Morgan, and safety Jonathan Cyprien.

Matthews, who was rumored to have been nursing some type of minor injury, agreed on a contract extension through 2019. Walker, who missed practice during August with a toe injury, will be a go for Week 1. Conklin (ACL) was activated off the PUP list this week and should be ready for Week 4, according to The Athletic. Morgan, who still has a lingering knee injury, will likely not be in the lineup against Miami. Kenny Vaccaro was signed to replace Cyprien, who was placed on injured reserve.

New head coach Mike Vrabel has the expectations to get the Titans to where they were last year again. Despite the known criticism of Mike Mularkey, and his limitations, Tennessee was still able to reach the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots following a comeback win in Kansas City against the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

The Dolphins are in somewhat of a hard transition period.

This is it for former first-round pick Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. A playoff appearance with this roster coming off an ACL injury that cost him the entire 2017 season would give the organization some type of indication moving forward he is worth keeping for another three, four or five years.

It doesn’t help that wide receiver DaVante Parker, who was been out since he broke his finger on August 12, is out for Week 1 and doubtful/questionable to play Week 2.

Besides the promise of Kenyan Drake, who compiled 883 total yards and four touchdowns on 165 touches last season, the Dolphins’ offense and skill-position group is pretty barren.