DraftKings Week 3 Fantasy: Top Optimal Lineups, Rankings & Picks

It's time for the Week 3 NFL action to ramp up and Sunday's slate features plenty of high-scoring games, great matchups, and intriguing fantasy options. For daily fantasy football players, the options on DraftKings are once again loaded with games featuring huge guaranteed prize pools.

The always-popular millionaire maker is still on the slate, featuring its normal $20 buy-in with $4.2 million in guaranteed money. It's a 150-max entry game, so when building your daily fantasy lineups there, you'll want to get a bit creative.

For players looking at single entry events, three-max options or even cash games, DraftKings makes sure to cover a bit of it all. For the high-dollar fantasy players, there's a $333 game with $250,000 to first place and a $150 option that's a three-max entry event with $100,000 to first.

This week, I'm going to take a new approach to covering the DraftKings games as it may help to provide additional insight into the players I'm targeting most and how I view the top options. First, there'll be a breakdown of my top projected scorers at each position, followed by the best value plays.

Following the evaluation of the names, I'll build one optimal lineup based off one or two of my favorite plays at that position. Each lineup will be unique and different, but the rankings of players and values will allow you to pivot off specific players if you aren't overly interested in them.

It's worth noting that there are quite a few big injuries which have opened up some solid value plays across the board. These options will help us get in some of the top plays, and we'll break each injury down a bit along the way.

Let's dive in head first and start with the quarterback position, where a value play may actually be one of the best options to build around in Week 3.