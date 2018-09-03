How to Use the DraftKings Sportsbook App 

If you’re a sports fan in New Jersey, the future is bright. Sports betting is now legal, and new legal wagering options are popping up every week. While the physical sportsbooks are nice, the future is going to be in responsive sportsbook apps that enable bettors to place wagers anywhere and at any time. And at least within New Jersey, that app is the DraftKings Sportsbook app. It’s free to download, and is leaps ahead of any black market betting system.

Logging Onto DraftKings Sportsbook App

To login to the DK Sportsbook app, you must first create a DraftKings account. If you already have an account, simply enter your DraftKings login information to enter the sportsbook.

To ensure security, you must always log in before using the app. This is unlike most other apps, which keep you signed in while the software is installed on your phone. The DraftKings sportsbook will log you off for inactivity, forcing you to sign back in to make more wagers.

Depositing Using DraftKings Sportsbook App

If you have a working Draftkings account, you can use the funds in there to place wagers. The funds transition seamlessly between traditional DraftKings and the Sportsbook. Similar to traditional DraftKings, you may use a bank transfer or a credit/debit card to deposit into your account.

If you’re a new or younger user, you may need to provide identification verification to deposit or begin wagering. This is because while the legal age to play DFS is 18, the legal age to wager on sports is 21. So younger users may need to provide identification for a second time to begin wagering.

Wagering On DraftKings Sportsbook App

When you first open the app, the Sportsbook has a “Home” tab that will present the most relevant events at the time. If you have a DraftKings account, it will use your previous gaming experience to determine which sports you are more likely to be interested in. The app will also prominently feature games in progress.

If you’re looking for something specific, use the tab titled “A-Z Sports” and navigate from there. But if you’re looking for a big game, it will usually be featured.

When a game is featured, the app shows one bet accompanied with a simple question like “Who will win?” You can wager on that question, or you can tap the team matchup to see the full slate of bets available. Doing so leads to a much more robust selection of betting options, ranging from spreads to prop bets to inning-by-inning wagering.

If you see a bet you like, tap on the side you’d like to back to win. For your first selection, a prompt will slide up from the bottom asking you to finalize your bet. From here, you can quickly enter the desired dollar amount and confirm your wager with an additional tap.

If you want to make more than one bet, hit the “Add Bets” button to close the pop-up. It will slide back down, allowing you to continue scrolling through wagering options. At this point, any bets that you tap on will be added up on the “My Bets” tab at the bottom.

Once you have your wagers selected, tap My Bets to select your type and amount of wager. This is where you can turn your selections into a parlay, greatly increasing your odds at the chance of a big payday. You can also place round robin wagers using this method. But mostly you’ll want to stick to singles, entering your wager amount for each individual bet. This is where you can apply any free bets or bonuses to your wager. Hit “Place Bet” when you’re done, and you’re all set.

Your wager, along with previous wagers, will now appear in the “My Bets” tab.

Live Betting on DraftKings Sportsbook App

One huge advantage to the DraftKings Sportsbook is the ability to make a wide variety of live wagers. Think a big comeback is brewing? Hop onto the app and grab a big underdog before the rally happens. Betting closes for the contests while action is in play, but re-opens with adjusted odds during every commercial.

Cash Out Comes to DraftKings Sportsbook App

One unique feature to the DK Sportsbook is the ability to cash out of bets. While this is not a new feature to overseas sportsbook users, the feature is new to the American market.

Here’s how it works: If you have a bet in progress and it has a chance to win, the Sportsbook app will offer you a price to close out your bet before the result. It’s always less than the original payout, and can fluctuate throughout a contest.

