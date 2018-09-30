Eagles Fans Drink All the Alcohol on a Flight to Nashville

Fly Eagles, fly, is what a flight attendant have to listen to for the entire trip to Nashville, Tennesee on Saturday afternoon. As the NFL has known, Philadelphia Eagles fans have traveled quite well over the past couple of years. Opposing players, coaches, and fans are always trying to be mentally prepared for a potential takeover by Eagles fans in their city when the Birds come to visit.

This week, the Eagles take on the Titans at Nissan Field in Nashville. Both, the Eagles and the Titans head into week four with a 2-1 record. Considering that both teams are within different conferences, the importance of winning isn’t exactly significant for either team’s playoff run. But the fact that Carson Wentz is back once again, Eagles fans can’t help but go crazy as the road to repeating is underway.

The Eagles don’t travel to Tennesee often, so it wasn’t a surprise when their fan base decided to attempt an invasion in Nashville. Many fans had their flights booked months in advance. They were ready to get to Nashville and party, but the party couldn’t wait. As Eagles fans traveled over 800 miles to Nashville in the sky, they drank all the liquor on the plane while singing the Eagles fight song, “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Flying All the Way to Tennesee

A Tennessee Takeover! Read the Instagram post by this Nashville Flight Attendant 😂#Eagles fans – nothing like em! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EH4JbYz7bM — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 30, 2018

Rachel Manning, a flight attendant on a plane that was loaded with Eagles fans, had to continually serve up liquor until it was all gone. Although Manning is a Titans fan, she seems to be quite entertained with the Eagles fan base. She also hints at a massive takeover in Nashville as she stated: “Our town needs some massive praying over.”

Hopefully, the next flight attendant that has to deal with this group of Eagles fans is able to serve them while they are on good terms. As of right now, the Eagles are favored over the Titans at (-3). It should be a close game on Sunday afternoon, but the Titans are not to be slept on by the Eagles. After all, the Eagles haven’t done well on the road so far this season as they took a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during week two.