WATCH: Eagles Pull off ‘Philly Special’ Super Bowl Play vs. Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially done it again. The infamous “Philly Special” play which wound up being a big part of the team’s Super Bowl LII victory was pulled out in Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season.

During the third quarter of the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Eagles coach Doug Pederson called the play and it worked to perfection. The end result was a catch by Nick Foles off a perfect pass from Nelson Agholor. Five players later, Jay Ajayi punched in a one-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 10-6 lead.

Via the NFL’s official Twitter:

They did it again?

YES! Nick Foles is catching passes. 🔥 Philly Special: Part II #ATLvsPHI @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Gct9Yt4h3O — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2018

The original “Philly Special” featured two of the same players in Foles and running back Corey Clement, meaning only Trey Burton (who’s no longer with the team) was missing. It came just ahead of halftime with the Eagles up 15-12 against the New England Patriots. Foles’ touchdown catch then gave Philadelphia a 10-point lead entering the half.

For those who missed the play from last year’s Super Bowl, sit back and enjoy.

It’s a play that will go down not only in Eagles franchise history but in NFL history as one of the gutsiest calls ever in a Super Bowl.