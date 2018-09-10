Report: Eagles to Work out Former Ravens WRs Breshad Perriman, Kamar Aiken

The Philadelphia Eagles were bitten by the injury bug prior to their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and they’re looking to a former first-round pick to address it. After an underwhelming game offensively in the opener, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the team will bring in recently-released wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Eagles working out former Ravens’ first-round pick Breshad Perriman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

The story of Perriman’s career to this point has unfortunately been injuries. The former No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft missed his entire rookie season and five games last year due to various ailments, including three knee injuries. Over 27 career games in four years, Perriman has totaled 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns. He was largely ineffective last year in Baltimore, catching just 10 passes in 11 games.

As for the Eagles, they have an obvious need at wide receiver, as Alshon Jeffery is still dealing with a shoulder injury while Mack Hollins was recently placed on injured reserve. As Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated revealed last week, Jeffery believes he’s still a few weeks from returning.

A few notes from last night: Alshon Jeffery said he has “a couple more visits with the doctor” before he can return. “Some days I feel great, and some days … a shoulder injury is pretty tough,” he said. Asked if he was still a few weeks out, he nodded. — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) September 7, 2018

In the Eagles’ opener, only one receiver other than Nelson Agholor even caught a pass, and that was DeAndre Carter, who had one grab for 10 yards. Zach Ertz (five catches, 48 yards), Agholor (eight catches, 33 yards) and Darren Sproles (four catches, 22 yards) were the go-to targets for Nick Foles through the air.

Following the original report, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Eagles will also work out Kamar Aiken, who spent training camp with the team.

The #Eagles are working out some WRs over the next two days, including Kamar Aiken, who was in camp with them, and #Ravens first rounder Breshad Perriman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

Aiken has 143 receptions over 43 games, totaling 1,672 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came with the Ravens in 2015, when he caught 75 passes for 944 yards and five touchdowns.

