Everson Griffen’s Wife, Tiffany, Called Police After Vikings Player Went to Trae Waynes’ Home

More details are emerging about Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen’s troubling weekend, including Everson’s wife, Tiffany Griffen, calling the police. There are several different layers to the story, but the overall theme is that Griffen seems to be struggling with mental illness.

According to Deadspin, Tiffany spoke with police on several occasions over the weekend after Everson was not acting like his normal self. Here is a snippet from Tiffany’s meeting with police at a park that was detailed in the police report obtained by Deadspin.

Tiffany said that Everson has not been acting normal lately. She stated that last Sunday on 09-16-18 they were sleeping and in the middle of the night he got up and left. Tiffany said that he does this from time to time as he is fighting with “demons” in his head and that it’s normal for him to run away and has done this throughout his life. Tiffany said that Everson didn’t return home until Wednesday 09-19-18. He said they verbally argued for a little bit and left about an hour later. Tiffany said that Everson didn’t return home until earlier in the morning Saturday 09-22-l8. Tiffany said she was taking a shower and he walked into the bathroom and the first thing he said to her was “So who Died?” Everson then made a comment about “I just want help.” Tiffany said he didn’t make any sense and asked him what he was talking about. A short time later Everson told Tiffany to get the f— out.

Everson’s Wife, Tiffany, Called Police After He Was at Trae Waynes’ Home

According to the Star Tribune, Tiffany called the police after Everson was found at Vikings teammates Trae Waynes house. There are varying accounts as to whether Everson tried to break-in to Trae’s home, but Trae released a statement saying it was not a break-in. The Star Tribune described Tiffany’s call to the police.

Griffen’s wife then called and said he was at teammate Trae Waynes’ home down the road. Griffen was trying to break in, had jumped through bushes and was shirtless. Within minutes, Griffen’s wife notified police that he was in a pickup truck with someone who didn’t know what to do with him. The man had encountered Griffen at a gas station and delivered him home. Police met Griffen outside late Saturday afternoon, and he was making comments about “777” — having to do with angels — and that he went to Waynes’ home because “God made me do it.”

Trae released a statement to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin denying there was a break-in and emphasizing he never felt unsafe.

“To clarify, there was no attempted break-in at our home and at no point did my family or I feel unsafe. We are friends with the Griffen family and we are here to support them in any way possible during these trying times,” Trae said in the statement.

Everson Tried to Jump Out of an Ambulance & Is Being Held at a Local Hospital

Everson initially agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation, but later fled the ambulance after he feared for his life. Deadspin detailed the incident, and why Everson tried to flee.

Paramedics were called to the home and Everson agreed to go to the hospital. However, on the way to the hospital, he “got up and jumped out of the ambulance because he was in fear that someone was going to shoot him.” The officers convinced him to get back in the ambulance and they escorted him to the hospital.

Vikings Director of Security Kim Klawiter Was Concerned About “What He May or May Not Do to Himself and/or His Wife & Kids”

Tiffany was not the only person concerned about Everson’s safety. Through police reports, we know that several members of the Vikings had observed Everson was not acting like he normally did. According to Deadspin, Vikings director of security Kim Klawiter called the police to request they check on Tiffany and their three kids. He was concerned about what Everson may do to himself or his family.

Kim told me that he and other Vikings staff are concerned about Everson Griffen and what he may or may not do to himself and or his wife and kids. Kim said that he hasn’t been acting normal lately and said that it’s almost like he is having a nervous break down. Kim said that it was so bad that the team told him not to play on Sunday and to go get his head straight.

According to ESPN, Everson has been barred from the team until he undergoes a mental health evaluation. The defensive end is currently being held at a local Minnesota hospital. Everson and Tiffany have been together since 2012. The couple has three kids that Everson often speaks of quite proudly.

