Bengals vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Matt Ryan did everything he could to keep up with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints last week, but ultimately the offensive performance was too overwhelming.

Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) aim to rebound from a disappointing home loss when they welcome Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here).

Preview

How good was Ryan last week? Sensational; Ryan completed 26 of 35 passes for five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to 2018 first-round pick Calvin Ridley, who torched the Saints secondary for 146 yards on seven receptions. Ironically, Ridley’s one-game performance matched the 2017 touchdown total of teammate Julio Jones, who is still struggling to connect with Ryan in the redzone.

The Falcons defense was bailed out by Ryan in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. As of now, the losses to linebacker Deion Jones, and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are proving too dire. Despite the Panthers’ loss, running back Christian McCaffrey shredded this unit two weeks ago, and the unholy trio of Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas had their way with the remnants last week.

In addition to Atlanta’s defense being banged up, the offense will once again be without running back Devonta Freeman, who is missing his third straight game with a knee injury.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens by identical 34-23 scores. That type of sorcery simply isn’t sustainable. Despite coming back down to Earth last week in a road loss to the Panthers, Tyler Boyd had another breakout performance, which makes the Bengals overly eager and positive about his prospects this week.

Stud wide receiver A.J. Green injured his pelvis in last week’s loss, and practiced gingerly all week. After flirting with the idea of missing Sunday, Green did not appear on the injury report Friday at all, meaning he is a lock to play barring any significant setback.

Running back Joe Mixon, however, will not be available. Mixon is out for the second straight week with a knee injury. In steps Giovani Bernard to take the majority of Mixon’s snaps once more.