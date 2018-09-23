Matt Breida Injury: Alfred Morris Fantasy Football Impact

In a scary moment early in Week 3, San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida suffered a non-contact injury to his leg. It resulted in Breida going down to the ground almost immediately, as you can see below.

Via Rob Lowder of The Niners Wire:

The #49ers pitch it to Matt Breida, who stumbles in the backfield and is still down on the field with an apparent leg injury. #SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/JEYuHh5tsY — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 23, 2018

It looks like this injury could be bad news for Breida, as non-contact injuries are incredibly concerning, and thoughts are certainly with the back. For now, the 49ers will turn the bulk of the workload over to Alfred Morris, who was already splitting time with Breida.

The question now becomes, should fantasy football owners consider adding Morris as a potential long-term replacement?

Few Options Other Than Morris, But One Trade Target

The 49ers don’t have much to work with at running back currently aside from Morris, meaning that immediately, he’ll get the work. But whether or not he’s productive and will remain in a workhorse role for the foreseeable future is an unknown.