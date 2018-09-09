Josh Gordon Becomes a Fantasy Football Sit in Week 1 With Latest News

Unless you’re hoping for one home run from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon in Week 1, the smart move for fantasy football owners would be to bench him. Just ahead of the start of Sunday’s NFL action, there was some bad news revealed on the Browns’ talented wideout.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Browns are planning to play Gordon “roughly 20 snaps.”

It was expected that Gordon would be on some type of a pitch count in the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but this won’t do much for fantasy owners. Obviously, the wideout remains a hold in season-long leagues, but there’s little chance he’ll be able to top whoever your top bench option is, barring one or two long touchdowns.

To go along with the recent news of Gordon’s pitch count, RotoGrinders’ weather expert Kevin Roth pointed out the 20-30 MPH winds in the Browns game.

🏈☔️ PSA on the CLE game. I’ve seen some stuff circulating on Twitter about 7 inches of rain, and that’s not at all the case. We’re looking at maybe an inch of rain, not some torrential monumental downpour.

The winds (20mph, gusts 30mph) are still an issue, but no ark needed. — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) September 8, 2018

Gordon simply becomes too risky of a play at this point. If in need of a late waiver wire addition, look at New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr, who will reportedly start in the slot today, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The Saints’ decision to give Carr a big role has resulted in Cameron Meredith being inactive.

READ NEXT: DraftKings NFL Week 1 Picks: Top Value Plays at Quarterback