Fantasy Football Week 1 Injury Report: Tracker & Latest Inactives

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is officially here, but both season-long and daily fantasy football owners have some tough decisions to make. Players didn’t even get a single week before the wild news started pouring in. We’re going to keep a running tab on the latest updates on the injury front as well as any big names who have been made inactive.

Let’s dive in by starting with Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller who will officially sit the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots out.

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller: Inactive

New Orleans Saints WR Cameron Meredith: Inactive

WR Cameron Meredith is inactive for the Saints, which means second-year pro Austin Carr should see a lot of work as NOLA’s slot receiver… https://t.co/9AWRFsuo9x — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 9, 2018

New England Patriots RB Sony Michel: Inactive

Patriots inactives: TE Jacob Hollister, C/G Brian Schwenke, WR Chad Hansen, DE Derek Rivers, CB Keion Crossen, RB Sony Michel, CB J.C. Jackson. Of the group, Rivers a mild surprise. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 9, 2018

Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack: Inactive

Colts' rookie RB Jordan Wilkins is expected to start in place of Marlon Mack, who is inactive today vs. Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2018

*Note: As you can see, Jordan Wilkins expected to start for the Colts.

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: Inactive

DeVante Parker officially inactive for Week 1 https://t.co/Z4gQdlOCku — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) September 9, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

The #Bucs are making second round pick RB Ronald Jones inactive for what would’ve been his season debut. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon on Pitch Count