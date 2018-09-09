Fantasy Football Week 1 Injury Report: Tracker & Latest Inactives

Will Fuller

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is officially here, but both season-long and daily fantasy football owners have some tough decisions to make. Players didn’t even get a single week before the wild news started pouring in. We’re going to keep a running tab on the latest updates on the injury front as well as any big names who have been made inactive.

Let’s dive in by starting with Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller who will officially sit the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots out.

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller: Inactive

New Orleans Saints WR Cameron Meredith: Inactive

New England Patriots RB Sony Michel: Inactive

Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack: Inactive

*Note: As you can see, Jordan Wilkins expected to start for the Colts.

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: Inactive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon on Pitch Count

