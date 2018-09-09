Fantasy Football Week 1 Injury Report: Tracker & Latest Inactives

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is officially here, but both season-long and daily fantasy football owners have some tough decisions to make. Players didn’t even get a single week before the wild news started pouring in. We’re going to keep a running tab on the latest updates on the injury front as well as any big names who have been made inactive.
Let’s dive in by starting with Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller who will officially sit the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots out.
Houston Texans WR Will Fuller: Inactive
New Orleans Saints WR Cameron Meredith: Inactive
New England Patriots RB Sony Michel: Inactive
Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack: Inactive
*Note: As you can see, Jordan Wilkins expected to start for the Colts.
Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: Inactive
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones
Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon on Pitch Count
Fantasy football owners will have plenty of late adjustments to make after a few surprising names were ruled out for Week 1 of the NFL season.