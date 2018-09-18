Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 3 Predictions

With two weeks of the NFL season in the books, we are finally getting some data to help us make better fantasy football decisions. Heading into the season, player rankings and projections are based on how we think they will be utilized in 2018. While it is important not to overreact, there is enough of a sample size to begin adjusting our expectations of certain players.

Whether you are 2-0 or 0-2, there is still plenty of time left in the season for things to change. Your waiver moves combined with lineup decisions will have a big impact on whether your team can contend for a fantasy championship. Before we go over some specific lineup decisions, here are a few matchups to target heading into Week 3. If you are deciding between two different players, here are some teams expected to put up points this week.

The Rams and Chiefs Offenses Are a Fantasy Dream

The Vikings host the Bills, the same team that had one of their defensive players retire at halftime. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense should take advantage of a Bills team that is on the ropes. The Chiefs and Rams players are becoming must-starts regardless of who they play. Both offenses have been so explosive through two games that multiple skill position players have become fantasy relevant.

Atlanta and New Orleans square off in an NFC South rivalry matchup. Look for this to be a shootout, making the top Falcons and Saints players starts this week. The Bears take on a dreadful Cardinals team, and seem to have momentum on their side. Give strong consideration to Bears running backs, wide receivers and tight ends this week. The new Bears offense is only going to continue to be more and more fantasy relevant thanks to the creativity of head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich.

Call me crazy, but I think the Bucs keep the FitzMagic going on Monday Night Football against a Steelers team that is trending in the wrong direction. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard could all have great weeks again. On the flip side, there are a few matchups that will be challenging. You should still start your studs, but temper your expectations if they are in one of these difficult matchups.

The Jets and Browns Thursday Night Football matchup is likely going to be a low-scoring affair. Offenses often struggle with the quick turnaround, and neither team has a particularly prolific offense (aside from the Jets opener against the Lions). The Bills are on the road against the Vikings, so don't look for this to be the week for their offense to get back on track. Oakland faces an underrated Miami defense that likely will push down fantasy production for most Raiders players.

If you have a specific lineup or fantasy football question, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams. We try to highlight the best lineup decisions each week, but are unable to get to all the difficult questions. Click the next button to see my Start/Sit fantasy predictions for Week 3.