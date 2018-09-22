FedEx Cup Scoring Rules: How Many Points Is the Tour Championship Worth?

The winner of the Tour Championship will earn 2,000 points towards the FedEx Cup scoring. The FedEx cup scoring and rules are a bit complicated which is one of the main reasons the system will be changed heading into the 2018-19 season. As of now, a golfer can win the Tour Championship, but not necessarily win the FedEx Cup. Next year, there will be one trophy, and the winner will win both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup thanks to a staggered strokes system based on the standings heading into East Lake.

Heading into the Tour Championship, five golfers controlled their own destiny: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. If any of these golfers win the Tour Championship, they will also win the FedEx Cup.

Prior to East Lake, DeChambeau had a 1,398 points lead on Rose with the remaining golfers more than 2,000 points behind DeChambeau. Here is where the scoring gets complicated. Golfers are awarded points for their Tour Championship finish in addition to reseed points for their position in the standings. For example, DeChambeau would earn 2,000 points with a Tour Championship win and another 2,000 for being atop the table for a total of 4,000. DeChambeau has some work to do given his poor start at East Lake.

A golfer essentially receives points for their finish at East Lake and additional points for their place in the standings. Play the Majors breaks down how the scoring at the Tour Championship impacts the FedEx Cup standings.

Following TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, the total points each player earns based on his finish at TOUR Championship will be added to his reseeded points, and the player with the highest point total will be named winner of the FedExCup. In the event of a tie in FedExCup points following TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, the winner will be decided in a sudden-death playoff immediately following completion of competition. The sudden-death playoff will follow the same format that would be used in the event of a tie for first place at TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola… Points at East Lake are at a rate similar to the other Playoffs events (see table below). Following TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, the total points each player earns based on his finish at TOUR Championship will be added to his reseeded points, and the player with the highest point total will be named winner of the FedExCup.

Aside from the top five golfers, the others will need some help to win the FedEx Cup, even if they win the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Here’s a breakdown of the point distribution for each golfer’s Tour Championship finish as well the reseed points awarded based on the overall standings.

FedEx Cup Tour Championship Points

POSITION POINTS 1. 2,000 2. 1,200 3. 760 4. 540 5. 440 6. 400 7. 360 8. 340 9. 320 10. 300 11. 280 12. 260 13. 240 14. 228 15. 220 16. 212 17. 204 18. 196 19. 188 20. 180 21. 172 22. 164 23. 156 24. 148 25. 142 26. 136 27. 130 28. 124 29. 118 30. 112

FedEx Cup Reseed Points