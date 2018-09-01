Georgia vs Austin Peay Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Coming off an SEC Championship and heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the National Championship Game, No. 3 Georgia aims to get back to where they were one year ago when they open up against Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

An early-season left knee injury to starting quarterback Jacob Eason in a 31-10 win against Appalachian State last season was disastrous news for Georgia. At the time, Eason and the Bulldogs were heavy favorites to win the SEC East.

Following the game, freshman Jake Fromm was named the Bulldogs’ starter moving forward. Fromm proceeded to impress the college football community in Georgia’s subsequent games (and wins), so much so many analysts and experts insisted head coach Kirby Smart stay with the kid to lead the Bulldogs.

It’s that “next man up” mentality that has led Smart to great success so quickly at Georgia:

“I think it’s just kind of the mantra we go by here, that every practice is really competitive, and every job opportunity is competitive. I mean, Andrew Thomas could have every right to left tackle there is, but if he doesn’t play as well as the next guy, then he’s not going to be the starter. Guys compete; guys go out and play. It was the same way last year with Jake (Fromm) and (former quarterback) Jacob (Eason). He was out there competing.”

Fromm had an electric freshman season that ended disappointingly against the Crimson Tide. He completed 62.2% of his passes for 2,615 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Despite the strong regular season, Fromm’s best play came right before his disappointment against Alabama in Atlanta, consecutive wins again Jarrett Stidham and Auburn in the SEC Championship Game and Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in the Pasadena, California.

To counter Fromm, Austin Peay will be led by 2018 Ohio Valley conference preseason Player of the year, Jeremiah Oatsvall.