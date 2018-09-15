Middle Tennessee vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) aced a difficult road test last week by upending the Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks in their home building, but now their attention turns to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at home on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Hurricane Florence is making life difficult for the Carolina Coastline as North and South Carolina residents have evacuated and games have been cancelled, and those threats now extend into Georgia, but as of now it seems like the game will be played.

After getting such high praise for the Bulldogs’ performance last week, head coach Kirby Smart went into lengthy detail to try and tamper expectations heading into Saturday night.

“And we’re going to try to sell this team today, this week, and every week on getting better, because we can’t control all these outside forces. We can’t control what other teams do. We can’t control what people say. All we can control is how we work; and if the leaders buy into that message and understand that we have to get better to get where we want to go, then we usually can do that.”

Jake Fromm was once again the star of the show, finishing 15-for-18 with 194 yards and a touchdown (and an interception). Three different players scored a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Middle Tennessee had a difficult time and couldn’t muster anything on offense, dropping its season opener to Vanderbilt, 35-7. Last week was a much easier time, as the Blue Raiders dropped 61 points in a 24-point victory at home against UT Martin.

The Blue Raiders’ offense is led by senior quarterback Brent Stockstill, who threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns last week. The four-year starter is already in midseason form after a shoulder injury cost him six games last season. In his fourth season, Stockstill has yet to have a season where he threw for 10 interceptions, meaning the Bulldogs’ defense has their hands full Saturday.