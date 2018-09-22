Georgia vs Missouri Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) are now ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, jumping one spot ahead of Clemson from where they’ve sat since the preseason.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Kirby Smart’s team made a statement the first few weeks this college football season, but they prepare for another road test this week as they head east to Columbia to take on the unbeaten Missouri Tigers (3-0) on Saturday.

For the Bulldogs, it’s been mostly smooth sailing through the early portion of their schedule.

Two weeks ago presented the first real test for the Bulldogs on the road against a talented South Carolina Gamecocks team led by Will Muschamp. The Bulldogs scored early in that game, neutralizing any hope the Gamecocks had for working their way back into the game. After falling short against Alabama in the National Championship Game last year, the South Carolina win erased doubt detractors had about Georgia as the SEC East favorite this season.

The Tigers are capable of upsetting the Bulldogs, mainly because they boast upperclassmen at key positions on offense.

Senior quarterback Drew Lock has had an efficient yea thus far, completing 69% of his passes for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception, while adding two touchdowns on the ground. Lock has a pretty talented, 6-foot-3 wide receiver to throw the ball to in Emmanuel Mack. Mack leads the way with 18 receptions, 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia’s defense has to show up in a big way Saturday. The unit only has one sack so far this season, despite the dominant efforts through the first three weeks.

Missouri must avoid getting into a shootout against quarterback Jake Fromm and company. Last week, the Tigers narrowly edged Purdue 40-37 on the road. Kicker Tucker McCann capped off a late drive led by Lock, booting a 25-yard game winning field goal as time expired.