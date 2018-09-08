Georgia vs South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s an early-season treat as two Top 25 SEC programs get ready for a showdown.

No. 3 Georgia (1-0) prepares for a difficult road trip to Columbia against SEC East rival, No. 24 South Carolina (1-0).

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Georgia handily defeated Austin Peay 45-0 last week, while South Carolina topped Coastal Carolina 49-15. Both teams are looking to establish division supremacy with a win.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs understand that despite a dominant Week 1 performance in which they accumulated 508 total yards of offense, their schedule gets significantly tougher in a hurry against the Gamecocks.

“We probably didn’t get tested. I mean to be dead honest with you, probably didn’t get tested. I know it’s easy to say that now, but that’s not the caliber of offensive line we’re going to have to face. I’ve got a lot of respect for Austin Peay and the job their coach does, and their kids played really hard. But we know that we’re going to face a bigger, heavier, quicker person, and we’re going to have to play better.”

Everybody knows about Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm, his performance last season, and his promise moving forward, but the Gamecocks have a talented quarterback of their own in Jake Bentley. In order for the Gamecocks to have a chance to defeat the Bulldogs’ stout defense, Bentley needs to play turnover-free football and make a few big throws. The 6-foot-4 junior threw a career-high four touchdowns last week.

Last year, South Carolina performed admirably in a 24-10 loss. Against Georgia last year, Bentley went 2-for-35 for 227 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Bentley, definitively, has to be better. He’ll have help, as senior All-American wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be the x-factor in this game.

This year, on the Gamecocks’ home turf, they look to avenge last season’s loss, and play spoilers to the Bulldogs’ attempt to get back to the National Championship Game.