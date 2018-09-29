Tennessee vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jake Fromm leads the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) as they host a familiar SEC East foe, the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2) in Athens on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

There are familiar faces for both sides, and it all comes back to Alabama (the team both schools would love to supplant as the premiere SEC program moving forward).

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was an assistant at Alabama, working together with… Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, before Smart ultimately took the head coaching job in 2016. Smart was previously the defensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008-2015, and Pruitt was the defensive backs coach/assistant defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2014-15 and inside linebackers coach/assistant defensive coordinator at Alabama from 2016-17.

Although Georgia didn’t “struggle” per se when they topped Missouri on the road last week 43-29, there were still issues that Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs coaching staff would like to fix to avoid a home letdown against the Volunteers.

“We’re really concerned about us. We’ve got enough issues and holes and things we got to fix. We didn’t play with the right kind of physicality in the last game and we’re certainly concerned with us.”

And a major portion of the gameplan will be regaining a physical identity and edge in the trenches to control the game on the ground easier.

“We didn’t exactly do what we needed to do to stop the run last week or run the ball. Our concern is us. My concern is not Tennessee’s identity.”

The Volunteers will need to clean up their game if they want any chance at upsetting the Bulldogs. Tennessee turned the football over six times last week, including two interceptions by sophomore quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Fromm will also need to continue his solid play as well. He hasn’t been the best on the road – he completed 13 of 23 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and an interception vs. Missouri – but he’s been lights out at home. Both his interceptions this season came at South Carolina, and at Missouri last week.