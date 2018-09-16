WATCH: Keelan Cole Channels Odell Beckham Jr., Makes Best Catch of Season

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole made his presence felt in a big way early in the Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots. The young wideout didn’t just make his case for the best catch of the 2018 NFL season, he may have made a grab that’ll be impossible to top.

Courtesy of the NFL:

If you didn’t have your sound up, the reaction from the announcers pretty much summed the play up perfectly. Jim Nantz lost his mind while Tony Romo called it “the best catch easily this year,” and compared it to Odell Beckham Jr.’s infamous one-handed grab.

Comparing to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Catch

Just for comparison’s sake, we’ll let you make the call when looking at the two plays by going back to Beckham’s insane grab against the Dallas Cowboys back in 2015, via the NFL.

The above play is what Cris Collinsworth called the greatest catch he’s ever seen in his life. I’m not sure Cole’s grab is quite there, but it’s in the conversation on some level.

At the very least, I’m not sure we’ll be able to find a play capable of topping what the Jaguars wideout just did over the next 15 regular season games.

Much was made about how the Jaguars would be able to replace to wideout Marqise Lee after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Obviously, one catch won’t fully make up for the loss of a team’s top pass-catcher, but Cole has started to come into his own and make a name for himself in the process.

