Leonard Fournette Injury: Fantasy Impact After Jaguars RB Limps off in Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars and fantasy football owners suffered a major scare during the second quarter of their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants. After an early run, second-year running back Leonard Fournette limped off gingerly holding his hamstring.

Here’s a look at the video, courtesy of Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

Fournette was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he did grab his hamstring as he got closer to the sideline. As a follow up to the original post, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars revealed Fournette did indeed suffer a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

INJURY UPDATE:@Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) September 9, 2018

Leonard Fournette Fantasy Football Replacements

It was T.J. Yeldon who will receive the first crack at replacing Fournette. The fourth-year running back earned the nod on the first possession following the injury. Over his three-year NFL career, the Jaguars’ former second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has totaled 1,458 rushing yards on 361 attempts (4.0 yards per carry) with five touchdowns.

At the time this is being written, the former Alabama back has looked solid, rushing three times for 22 yards while catching two passes for eight yards and one touchdown. Prior to Fournette’s injury, he had hit the ground running with 41 yards on nine carries while also catching three passes for 14 yards.

Yeldon is unquestionably the name to add on the waiver wire if Fournette were to miss extended time. The severity of the injury remains unknown, but this is a major situation for fantasy football owners to monitor.

