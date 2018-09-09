Leonard Fournette Injury: Is T.J. Yeldon a Must-Add in Fantasy Football?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are awaiting word on the situation with running back Leonard Fournette while fantasy football owners scramble to search through the waiver wire. While there are quite a few routes to go if you wind up needing a replacement for Fournette over the coming weeks, his own teammate in T.J. Yeldon may be a great addition.

Here’s a look at how the situation with Fournette played out, as he walked gingerly off the field in Week 1 against the New York Giants, and was holding his hamstring in the process.

Via Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

Leonard Fournette limps off field holding his hammy. Something to monitor very closely. #jags #giants pic.twitter.com/hjjyuLt7zd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 9, 2018

To follow up on the original injury, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed Fournette had indeed suffered a hamstring injury, was questionable to return and went to the locker room.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. He’s headed to the locker room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

Promptly after this happened, Yeldon, a fourth-year back out of Alabama, managed to find his way into the end zone off a pass from Blake Bortles. Let’s look at Yeldon’s fantasy football outlook moving forward.

T.J. Yeldon Close to a Must-Add

Obviously, we’re only halfway through the first game of the 2018 NFL season, but Yeldon looks like a top waiver wire addition. The Jaguars have a run-first mentality, and Yeldon has looked solid during his short stretch taking over for Fournette in Week 1.

At halftime, Yeldon has totaled three carries for 22 yards and caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown. His ability to both catch passes and be a solid option in the run game bodes well for his potential fantasy success. The simple fact that Jacksonville relies so heavily on their rushing attack is arguably the biggest selling point, though.

Over the first three years of his career, the Jaguars’ former second-round pick has totaled 1,458 rushing yards, 815 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

READ NEXT: Leonard Fournette Injury: Fantasy Impact After Jaguars RB Limps off