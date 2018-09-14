Leonard Fournette Injury: T.J. Yeldon’s Fantasy Football Value After Latest Update

The Jacksonville Jaguars have given an update on the injury situation with running back Leonard Fournette. Unfortunately, it’s likely going to leave fantasy football owners scrambling to find a replacement. While there are quite a few routes to go if you wind up needing a replacement for Fournette over the coming weeks, his own teammate in T.J. Yeldon is a great option in Week 2

Here’s a look at how the situation with Fournette played out, as he walked gingerly off the field in Week 1 against the New York Giants, and was holding his hamstring in the process.

Via Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

Leonard Fournette limps off field holding his hammy. Something to monitor very closely. #jags #giants pic.twitter.com/hjjyuLt7zd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 9, 2018

To follow up on the original injury, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed Fournette had indeed suffered a hamstring injury, was questionable to return and went to the locker room.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. He’s headed to the locker room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

Promptly after this happened, Yeldon, a fourth-year back out of Alabama, managed to find his way into the end zone off a pass from Blake Bortles. Let’s look at Yeldon’s fantasy football outlook moving forward.

Latest Update on Fournette’s Injury

On Friday, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone revealed Fournette is questionable for Week 2 against the New England Patriots after not practicing Friday, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Marrone says Leonard Fournette did not practice and is questionable for Sunday. Sounds like a game time decision. #patriots #jaguars — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 14, 2018

This news comes on the heels of Fournette missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, as ESPN’s Michael DiRocco revealed. With the Jaguars playing an afternoon game, fantasy owners may not have an idea on his status until late, and with Yeldon still available in many leagues now is the time to grab him.

T.J. Yeldon Becomes a Must-Add

Obviously, there’s no lock that Fournette will miss Sunday’s game, but Yeldon looks like a top waiver wire addition. The Jaguars have a run-first mentality, and Yeldon has looked solid during his short stretch taking over for Fournette in Week 1. Plus, hamstring injuries aren’t something to mess around with for running backs, and if the Jaguars are downplaying this, Yeldon could be in play for multiple weeks.

When Jacksonville’s Week 1 matchup with the Giants wrapped up, Yeldon totaled 14 carries for 51 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards and one touchdown. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but his ability to both catch passes and be a solid option in the run game bodes well for his potential fantasy success. The simple fact that Jacksonville relies so heavily on their rushing attack is arguably the biggest selling point, though.

Most importantly, the waiver wire is thin at this point, so fantasy owners need to jump on picking up Yeldon if he’s available. In Week 1, the Patriots allowed 25 rushes for 134 yards and one touchdown to opposing running backs.

Over the first three years of his career, the Jaguars’ former second-round pick has totaled 1,458 rushing yards, 815 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

