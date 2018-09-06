Novak Djokovic Takes Off His Shirt & Celebrates During Bizarre US Open Timeout

Novak Djokovic was at his flamboyant best during Wednesday night’s US Open quarterfinal match, taking his shirt off and parading around during a bizarre timeout in the second set.

Djokovic, bidding to win his first Open title since 2015, took a minute to cool off shirtless during the timeout, which took place because his opponent, Australian John Millman, needed to change his clothes after they’d become soaked in sweat. He said that he “couldn’t serve”.

The odd timeout took place on a steaming, ultra-humid night in New York, where Millman is trying to take down an all-time great for the second time in three days. The Aussie, unseeded in the tournament and ranked 55th in the world, took down second-seeded Roger Federer in four sets on Monday.

Craziness at the US Open. 2-2 in the second set and Millman has to leave the court to change clothes because he’s soaked in sweat. Never seen that before. #humidity — Dorsey Wilmarth (@dwilmarth) September 6, 2018

Twitter immediately went into a frenzy during the timeout, with some people writing, “The weirdest #USOpen yet?”

Others questioned if Millman’s sweat-soaked departure was a violation of the rules. “So what are the rules? Is Millman being watched?”

Highlight of the night. Djokovic & his 6 1/2 minute break. Let's start making new 🎾 rules. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3SFjmWj6K5 — Tgirl (@tgirl0) September 6, 2018

Sweat Watch: Millman is now going to change his entire outfit, including his shoes and socks. pic.twitter.com/dS1BEPYBjf — Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) September 6, 2018

This is bizarre. Millman going off to change his entire outfit including shoes, because they’re soaked from sweat and he can’t get the balls out of his pockets #USOpen — Kris Read (@DesignedToFade) September 6, 2018

As the commentators noted, this was an unusual break– one that they’d never witnessed before. They even called the match a “sweat-a-thon”. Typically, players are only allowed to leave between sets to change what they’re wearing.

.@johnhmillman wanted to change his sweaty shorts, mid-set.@DjokerNole agreed to let him, because now he gets that little bit of extra rest. Classic 😎😎😎😎 Follow live: https://t.co/Pu8RhDqLtH pic.twitter.com/DYTWMvTMtq — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) September 6, 2018

Millman was the underdog heading into his match with Roger Federer on Tuesday. Even his family admitted they didn’t quite expect a win. Shona, Millman’s mother, said her son’s head was “a bit of a cabbage” in the days leading up to the US open.

His father, Ron, told Express, “I don’t know if you can get two miracles. But he will do us proud, I can tell you that. He is just a good human being.”